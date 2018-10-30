Investigators on this case say it all began with a carjacking in New Hampshire and the pursuit eventually lead to Vermont as well.
18-year-old Nghia Le is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed carjacking, assault and battery on a police officer and more after the incident on October 19th.
Once Le crossed state lines, Massachusetts state police went to intercept him.
The chase ended when Le's vehicle was too damaged to keep moving, this all took place outside of a home on route 202 in New Salem.
Investigators say that the trooper was stabbed several times near his head, shoulder and neck area.
Le was shot in the torso at some point during the incident.
Both the trooper, whose name police have not yet released, and Le were airlifted to the hospital.
State police reported that the trooper who was injured is in good spirits after undergoing surgery.
Le is now in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
And being held on a million dollar bail pending his arraignment today at the District Court in Orange.
Western Mass News will have coverage of the arraignment and continue to keep you updated.
