SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers responded to Malden Street for a shooting Friday night where one person was injured, police said.
Around 8:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 100 block of Malden Street for a ShotSpotter activation. An adult male was found with a gunshot wound, police said.
He was transported to Baystate with serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates both on-air and online as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.