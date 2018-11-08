BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some of the good fortune of the World Series champion Boston Red Sox may have rubbed off on one fan.
Mass. Lottery officials said that Jim Aylward, Jr. of Templeton won Monday's Mass Cash drawing and it's top prize of $100,000.
What was his winning number combination? It paid homage to some of the key players on this year's Red Sox roster.
Aylward played:
- 11 (Rafael Devers)
- 16 (Andrew Benintendi)
- 19 (Jackie Bradley, Jr.)
- 22 (Rick Porcello)
- 25 (Steve Pearce)
Aylward - who claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday - has five children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.