SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow has begun to fall across areas of western Mass. and that has prompted state officials to issue restrictions along the Mass. Turnpike.
MassDOT reports that the speed limited along the Pike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from the New York state line to Exit 55 in Ludlow.
Additionally, there is a ban on tractor-trailer and tandem tractor-trailer ban on all limited access highways - including the Pike and I-95 - from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday.
MEMA is urging motorists to stay off the roads and avoid traveling, if possible, this afternoon and evening. However, if you need to go out, they urge you allow for plenty of extra time or consider public transportation.
