HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Massachusetts State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Hadley.
Police said that that Glynis Lanzetta, 67, of Enfield, NH had been last seen Saturday afternoon by her daughter. Lanzetta was driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester with the New Hampshire license plate 3927494 on Route 9 heading in the direction of Northampton.
Lanzetta was following her daughter to the Homewood Suites in Hadley, but continued westbound. Lanzetta was not seen or heard from since and doesn't have her phone.
Early Monday morning, State Police said that Lanzetta had found and the alert had been deactivated. They also thanked the public for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.