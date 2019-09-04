WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Hurricane Dorian has downgraded to a category two, yet still appears to be a threat to the United States.
Volunteers from the state have been preparing for the storm, anticipating the worst case scenario.
45 members from Massachusetts Task Force, who work in a range of careers such as doctors, paramedics and firefighters.
Many volunteers have stepped away from their jobs to help prepare.
The Massachusetts Task Force One Leader Sean Brown told Western Mass News that they received a call Friday morning, asking for their assistance before the storm hits.
"As a fire fighter, in my full time job when I'm not deployed in urban rescues, it's a great extension of that job," Brown said. "It's a great chance to help people and serve our nation in time."
Typically, Massachusetts Task Force One is activated by FEMA, and are on the road within four hours.
Near the Boston Metro area, 18 publicly owned power companies are also on the ground ready to assist.
"We've sent like 50 people down to Florida to be ready to help the public power companies," Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department Pete Dion said.
Western Mass News is following the Category two hurricane. Continue to follow here for further updates.
