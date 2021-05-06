Matt Sottile joined the Western Mass News team as weekend anchor and reporter in April 2021.
He is a proud Boston College alumnus after graduating in May 2020 with a B.A. in Communication and minors in Film Studies and Marketing.
At The Heights, he served as the Co-Executive Director of WZBC Sports Radio and Co-President of Asinine Sketch & Improv Comedy, in addition to emceeing for the men’s hockey team for three seasons.
Prior to working at Western Mass News, Matt interned for the Futures Collegiate Baseball League and more locally, the Westfield Starfires.
During his time at B.C., he also interned in the sports department for WBZ-TV in 2020.
His Mount Rushmore of broadcasters includes Jim Nantz, Gus Johnson, Scott Van Pelt and Verne Lundquist.
When not at work, Matt enjoys golfing, rooting on his favorite sports teams, venturing outside with friends, exploring new restaurants and breweries, and hanging out with his dog, Ernie.
