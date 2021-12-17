HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A stabbing outside of the Holyoke Mall this week is prompting the Holyoke Mayor to work with the Mall and Police to step up security ahead of a busy holiday shopping weekend before Christmas.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia told Western Mass News the public should be assured that the Holyoke Mall is a safe place to be, despite what happened Wednesday night.
"A little surprised to see that. There's a lot of crime, but it's getting a little crazy with stuff like that," said Steve Etkin of Ludlow.
Steve Etkin is one of many shoppers reacting to what happened Wednesday night outside the Holyoke Mall. According to Police, a juvenile from Holyoke stabbed a male victim from Springfield around 8:00 p.m. The altercation started inside a sneaker store, then ended up outside with a victim stabbed by the juvenile.
Mayor Garcia told Western Mass News what's being done heading into the final week of holiday shopping to keep something like this from happening again.
"Whenever incidents like that, there's protocol, extra Police presence. The mall has their protocol. They're certainly implementing it, especially now during this busy time of the year. There's no question. The community is safe. You can go to the mall. It's safe," said Mayor Garcia.
For Etkin, COVID-19 risks are more concerning for him right now.
"I would be more concerned with people without masks and crowds than I would be thinking of that," explained Etkin.
As for what happened on Wednesday night:
"That strikes me as a little more personal a little more violent. Like maybe it was not random," explained Etkin.
Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke Mall to get more answers. They referred us to the Holyoke Police Department. The Holyoke Police Department has not gotten back to us yet.
