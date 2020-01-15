(WPEC/CNN) -- A 20-year-old college student died in a crash involving a Massachusetts rowing team.
Eleven members of the team, from College of the Holy Cross, were in a van when it collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach, Florida Wednesday.
Police said it appears the van turned left into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
Holy Cross identified the student killed as Grace Rett.
"The front right passenger of the van is the deceased and, from my knowledge, she turned 20 years of age yesterday. That's my knowledge," said Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey.
The driver of the pickup also went to the hospital.
No word on anyone else's condition.
