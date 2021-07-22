SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- MGM Springfield will host a hiring event Thursday morning at The Chandler Steakhouse.
Interviews and job offers will happen on-site for open positions including casual dining cooks, fine dining cooks, bakers and master cooks.
The hiring event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and go through 2 p.m.
"Our goal is to bring in talented or aspiring cooks/chefs of the Pioneer Valley and Greater Hartford area, to begin an exciting career with limitless opportunities for growth," said MGM Springfield Executive Chef Chris Smigel.
Those interested in an open position are encouraged to submit their application ahead of time. They're also being asked to bring multiple copies of their current resume if possible along with a photo I.D.
Applicants can reserve a seat ahead of time by clicking here.
For those unable to make it to today's event, another hiring fair for Food & Beverage team members is planned for next week, Thursday, July 29th at the TAP Sports Bar.
