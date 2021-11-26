At MGM Springfield, the holiday spirit was in full swing on Friday at the Christmas tree lighting.
Santa Claus, Patriots cheerleaders, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno were all there for the first Christmas lighting since 2019.
Many western Mass. residents have been waiting for an in-person Christmas tree lighting with holiday cheer.
"I'm happy because we might have gone last year,” said Lily Maldonado. “But we couldn't because of COVID. So I'm really happy this year we could come."
People and kids were most excited to see Santa Claus!
Miles Maldonado told Western Mass News, "I'm a very big fan of Christmas. I like a lot of holidays. It's just, I like the cold season."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was also in the holiday spirit.
"We're going to light up the Christmas tree. The big guy, Santa Claus, is here. And he might be playing a little blackjack after I heard. So let's see what happens from there," said Sarno.
As people showed off their ice skating skills, the surprise snow fall tonight added some extra holiday magic near the ice rink.
MGM Springfield Community Affairs Manager Beth Ward was also excited about the holiday kickoff.
"Tonight there's so many people out here. We're expecting hundreds and we're just so excited to be able to open up again, see everybody's faces,” said Ward. “And be here face to face to celebrate the holidays.
Tickets for the MGM Ice Rink can be purchased in-person.
