(Springfield, Ma) - It was fantastic yesterday with highs in the low to middle 70's with full sunshine! It felt more like May. We went from the 20's to the 70's, what a swing! It's a much milder start this morning with temperatures in the 40's and lower 50's. Today will be mostly cloudy, but still mild. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 60s. With a little bit of sunshine, Springfield may make a run at the record high (currently 70° set in 1977).
Most of today will be dry with just a few spotty showers moving in later this afternoon and evening. Behind the rain, slightly cooler temperatures will move into place for the rest of the week.
Tomorrow and Thursday will be cooler, however still reach into the 50s, above normal for the middle of March. Tomorrow will be blustery under a mix of sun and clouds.
An area of low pressure will head our way and will bring periods of rain Thursday night into Friday. It will remain rather mild with temperatures in the 50's. The rain will wind down for the afternoon as low pressure pulls away. The weekend will be blustery and cooler with strong gusty winds, especially on Saturday. Sunday will be cooler and still breezy with not as windy.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.