HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News was the first to report on a massive drug bust in Holyoke. Police told us they found more than one and a half million dollars worth of marijuana at a house on Cross Road.
Holyoke Police said narcotics agents noticed suspicious behavior and used investigative tools to determine reasonable suspicion before obtaining a search warrant for the house. This is the latest in a string grow houses busted recently in our area, including a big one just last month.
“It’s definitely a lot of marijuana,” said Capt. Moriarty of the Holyoke Fire Department.
An investigation underway in Holyoke, after Police said they were contacted by one of their narcotics agents who is part of the federal drug enforcement administration task force.
“I was advised that 107 Cross Road was the location of an illegal marijuana grow investigation,” said Moriarty.
Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriaty said that through investigation, they developed enough probable cause for a search warrant.
“During that search warrant they seized at least 800 pounds of marijuana, if not more, which would result in a street value of 1.6 million dollars,” said Moriarty.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the bust, so Moriarty said investigators are currently following leads to find them.
This, coming on the heels of another grow operation busted in Granby. 30-year-old Haolin Yu of Brooklyn, New York was arrested last month for growing close to 14-hundred pounds of marijuana at a house on Amherst Street.
“Recently in several areas, there have been similar investigations and results going on. I think with anything that you will always have to deal with the black market,” said Moriarty.
That’s despite recreational marijuana being legal in the bay state for nearly six years. Moriarty saying it's too early to tell if this operation is related to any of the others in our area, but he thinks there will be more investigations like this popping up across the US.
“I know it’s going on through the country right now, and it seems to be more of a foreign nationals. At this time for our incident, I am unaware if that’s true or not for our incident,” said Moriarty.
No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police by either calling the department or submitting an anonymous text to tip
