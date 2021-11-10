Penn State-Allegheny vs. Morgan State (1-0)
Hill Field House, Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears will be taking on the Nittany Lions of Division III Penn State-Allegheny. Morgan State is coming off a 118-55 win at home over St. Mary's (MD) in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 3-1 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bears put up 70.8 points per contest in those four contests.
