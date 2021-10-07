WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Wales where we've just learned Wednesday's crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle was fatal.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the motorcyclist involved in the crash was pronounced dead on scene.
Police have not identified the victim, but State Police Lieutenant Sullivan confirms with Western Mass News he was a 53-year-old man from Somers, CT.
We've also learned the bus driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but is okay.
26 children were on the bus at the time of the accident which happened in the area of Stafford Road around 3:30pm.
They were evaluated on scene by Wales, Holland and Brimfield EMS personnel.
State Police also say all the children on the bus were brought back to the Brimfield Police station where they were evaluated a second time by EMS.
They say there were no injuries reported to any of the children.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that the bike was a 2004 Yamaha R1 motorcycle that was northbound on Stafford Rd. Simultaneously, the bus was southbound on Stafford. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Stafford and Ainsworth Hill Rd.," says State Police representative, David Procopio.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Wales police and MA State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.