Washington College vs. Mount St. Mary's (0-1)
Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers are set to battle the Shoremen of Division III Washington College. Mount St. Mary's lost 91-51 at Villanova in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary's went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Mountaineers offense scored 56.8 points per contest across those five games.
———
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
———
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.