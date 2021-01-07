(WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re now harrowing accounts of the officials who represent western Massachusetts and who were inside the Capitol when all of this went down on Wednesday.
We spoke with two congressmen who described what they saw in the moments in which they were being ushered to safety as rioters broke into the Capitol.
“A Capitol police officer came up to me and said that protesters are getting closer and closer to the chamber,” said Rep. Jim McGovern.
McGovern said the minute the Capitol Hill rioters reached the House chamber, he knew it.
“I could hear banging and loud voices,” McGovern explained.
McGovern, who was chairing proceedings on the House floor, told Western Mass News he was one of the last to leave as House members were being led to a secure location.
One of his last sights McGovern noted, “I could see an angry crowd with Trump flags and Confederate flags. They were banging on the glass and I knew it was a matter of seconds before they would going to break that door down.”
McGovern said his office wasn’t vandalized as part of the riot, which happened the same day Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Rep. Richard Neal’s office, on the other hand, “I noticed that they yanked out the hose from the sink that was there,” Neal said.
Neal provided Western Mass News with these pictures of his office, where he said he was working when the rioters approached.
“They were just literally pounding on the windows and when I went back last evening, one of the windows were smashed,” Neal explained.
Neal said he couldn’t believe the lawlessness he was seeing.
“As I was looking out the window to see the crowds growing bigger, uglier, and noisier, I kept saying to myself ‘I wonder where the guard is at this moment?’” Neal said.
It was disorganized chaos that McGovern and Neal place firmly on the shoulders of the president.
“If I could vote to impeach him again, I would and I also support invoking the 25th Amendment to have him removed from office as quickly as possible,” McGovern explained.
Neal added, “The mayhem that we were witnessing was formless in the sense it was just ‘Enter Capitol and destroy.’”
