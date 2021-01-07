(WGGB/WSHM) -- Professional athletes around the nation have responded to the riots on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Many teams united and continued to take a stance against racial injustice, aiming to inspire change by using their platforms.
Many teams also expressed their devastation to the events that took place on Capitol Hill.
Players, especially, spoke out and said it's very difficult to focus on their sport with all that's going on.
Some NBA players spoke out on social media, responding to the sight of President Trump supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol.
The Boston Celtics even contemplated about playing their game against Miami just last night.
Both teams made a statement to show unity and kneeled before the game at the national anthem.
After the game, starting guards and leaders of the Celtics Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum too the lead before any questions were asked about the game, not only sharing their thoughts on what went down at Capitol Hill, but why they kneel at the anthem.
“It reminds me of what Dr. Martin Luther King said. There's two split, different Americas. In one America, you get killed sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes, or playing in your back yard and in another America, you get to storm the Capitol, and no tear gas, no massive arrests…so it's obvious. It's 2021. I don't think anything has changed. We want to still acknowledge that,” Brown explained.
.@FCHWPO & @jaytatum0 address the media together tonight"We want to continue to keep conversations alive and do our part." pic.twitter.com/Dqpd9ocQtg— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021
The New England Patriots also expressed their frustrations. Captains Jason and Devin McCourty tweeted "unreal" while rookie tight end Devin Asiasi tweeted "Either you see what's going on or you acting like you don't see it. Those that choose not to see it or don't even try to understand are the problem. This is white privilege America. Call it what it is."
Unreal...— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 6, 2021
Either you see what’s going on or you acting like you don’t see it. Those that choose NOT to see it or don’t even try to understand, are the problem. This is White Privilege in America. Call it what it is https://t.co/NSuB8fjPKA— Devin Asiasi “2X” 🤲🏽 (@ASI2X) January 7, 2021
