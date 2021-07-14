SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A new youth sports league is up and running in western Mass as many are aiming to create better opportunities for local athletes.
Organizers wanted to create an environment for kids to not only become better athletes, but keep them active especially after this pandemic has kept them cooped up in their homes for so long.
A basketball sports league for the youth is already underway where boys and girls grades three through six come to Myrtle Street Park in Indian Orchard and play. Western Mass News spoke with the president of the Indian Orchard Citizens Council, Zaida Govan, who told us this new sports league was created to give kids a better opportunity in their lives.
"Indian Orchard is lacking in so many different services, we don't have enough things for our youth to do, our parents to do. So a few years ago, Justin Cotton, Coach, came to us and said 'hey I want to start something in Indian Orchard,'" Govan said.
Basketball games lead by Coach Justin Cotton are held Mondays and Tuesdays. Third and Fourth graders play on Mondays and fifth and sixth graders on Tuesdays. Both days from 6 to 7 p.m.
Though it's just basketball right now, they are already in the works to start up other sports as well, like baseball and soccer. If you would like your kid to sign up, head to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.