SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield fire officials were on scene of an accident between a car and a pole early Saturday morning, according to Capt. Drew Piemonte.
The car hit a pole in the area of 231 Central St.
This person was extricated and transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.
Western Mass News will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.