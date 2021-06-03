LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a special day for one local World War II veteran as two companies teamed up to provide a major improvement to her house.
There was a celebration in Ludlow for 100-year-old Navy veteran Helen Martowski. Martowski's daughter, Dorothy Musante, told Western Mass News for all intents and purposes, her mom lives a fairly active life for someone entering their second century on the planet.
"She's hard of hearing, she's legally blind, but she is quite with it…reads the paper daily, listens to the news, loves the Red Sox…She loves the Red Sox so much, she even celebrated her 100th birthday at Fenway Park,” Musante said.
The cause of Thursday's commotion started not long ago with an energy audit of Martowski's home.
"My mother is frail. She likes to keep the house very warm and it had become an issue with some of the heating bills during the colder months,” Musante explained.
Musante then read about Owens Corning's ‘Roof Deployment Project’ where new roofs are being donated to veterans. An e-mail and entry later, Martowski became one of the now more than 250 military members who have received new roofs in the last five years.
While Owens Corning donated all the materials, Vista Home Improvement also donated all the labor to get the job done.
"We wanted to take care of our veterans, people that have served and taken care of us and everything, so Brian Rudd, the owner of Vista Home Improvement, decided it would be a great partnership with Owens Corning to come out here and donate the labor and time to get her new roof installed,” said Rick Lajeunesse, project manager for Vista Home Improvement.
Musante said this goes beyond her mom. She said it's important to advocate for seniors and our veterans
"Maybe they don't even know what questions to ask because there are many, especially for those who want to age in place. Do your best and give a helping hand,” Musante said.
