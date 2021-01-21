SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Veteran and 103-year-old resident from western Mass. who survived the 1918 flu pandemic, has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Loomis Village in South Hadley tells Western Mass News he's made history.
Tom McAuley, is a resident at the senior care facility. He was first born in Boston during the influenza pandemic of 1918 and served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force.
We're told after leaving the military, he later became Vice President of Johnson & Johnson and has two sons.
Loomis Village says they began vaccinating their residents in January, and will soon begin second doses of the vaccine.
We're told clinics will continue every 3 weeks through February for both residents and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.