(WGGB/WSHM) -- The 104th Fighter Wing delivered a touching tribute for frontline workers of COVID-19.
The unit, based at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, flew F-15s across the state from Boston to western Massachusetts in less than an hour.
The flight took approximately 30 minutes to get from Boston all the way to western Massachusetts.
Staff at Mercy Medical Center were among those eagerly waiting to watch the flight.
To make the day even more special, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield also stopped at the hospital, where he will be blessed the healthcare workers in honor of National Nurses Day.
Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
