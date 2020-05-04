WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the 104th Fighter Wing are set to take to the skies later this week.
The unit, based at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, said that they will conduct flyovers at several medical facilities across the state Wednesday afternoon.
According to the 104th Fighter Wing, the flyovers will be done during normal flying hours as they work to accomplish ongoing training requirements.
Wednesday's flyovers will take place at the following locations (all times approximate):
- 12:15 p.m. - Mass. State Police graduation
- 12:15 p.m. - Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (site of the Boston Hope field hospital)
- 12:15 p.m. - Partners Healthcare
- 12:15 p.m. - Brigham and Women's Hospital
- 12:15 p.m. - Framingham Union Hospital
- 12:25 p.m. - DCU Center and St. Vincent's Hospital
- 12:25 p.m. - UMass Memorial Medical Center
- 12:35 p.m. - Mercy Medical Center
- 12:35 p.m. - Baystate Medical Center
- 12:35 p.m. - Holyoke Medical Center
- 12:40 p.m. - Western Massachusetts Hospital
- 12:40 p.m. - Baystate Noble Hospital
