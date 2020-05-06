WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the 104th Fighter Wing are set to take to the skies to show support during the pandemic.
The unit, based at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, said that they will conduct flyovers at several facilities across the state Wednesday afternoon.
"It is a privilege for the men and women of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to provide a Thank you to medical personnel, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store personnel and the countless Americans coming together to support the COVID-19 response...We wish we could fly over every community battling against COVID-19, but please know your fellow Citizen-Airmen from the Massachusetts Air National Guard are thinking of all of you and proud to support and serve you," said Lt. Col. Jay Talbert.
According to the 104th Fighter Wing, the flyovers will be done during normal flying hours as they work to accomplish ongoing training requirements.
Those looking to witness a flyover are asked to do so from home and maintain social distancing guidelines. In addition, people are urged not go to hospitals and gather in large groups to watch the flyover.
People are being encouraged to share photos on social media using #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, and #MassSalutes
Wednesday's flyovers will take place at the following locations (all time windows approximate):
- 12:15-12:25 p.m. - Mass. State Police graduation at Gillette Stadium
- 12:15-12:25 p.m. - Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (site of the Boston Hope field hospital)
- 12:15-12:25 p.m. - Mass. General Hospital and surrounding facilities
- 12:15-12:25 p.m. - Brigham and Women's Hospital
- 12:15-12:25 p.m. - VA Medical Center, Jamaica Plain
- 12:15-12:25 p.m. - VA Medical Center, West Roxbury
- 12:15-12:25 p.m. - Framingham Union Hospital
- 12:25-12:30 p.m. - DCU Center and St. Vincent's Hospital
- 12:25-12:30 p.m. - UMass Memorial Medical Center
- 12:35-12:40 p.m. - Mercy Medical Center
- 12:35-12:40 p.m. - Baystate Medical Center
- 12:35-12:40 p.m. - Holyoke Medical Center
- 12:35-12:40 p.m. - Holyoke Soldiers' Home
- 12:40-12:45 p.m. - Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- 12:40-12:45 p.m. - VA Medical Center, Northampton
- 12:40-12:45 p.m. - Western Massachusetts Hospital
- 12:40-12:45 p.m. - Baystate Noble Hospital
