WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents near Barnes Air National Guard Base should expect some increased activity and noise as a training exercise gets underway this week.
The 104th Fighter Wing said that they will be conducting 24-hour operations during the exercise, which is scheduled to run between June 10 and June 13.
"We want to ensure residents are forewarned because during the training, there will be simulated smoke, weapons fire, and explosions on and near the base in support of the exercise," the unit explained in a statement.
Pilots will also be flying more frequently than normal as part of critical training to help prepare and train as many pilots and maintainers as possible.
"We appreciate the continued support from our community," the 104th Fighter Wing added.
(1) comment
It is not noise from the planes that patrol the sky's.
IT IS THE SOUND OF FREEDOM
