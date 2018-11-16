BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Blandford's founding starts in the 1740s.
Originally named "New Glasgow" because of the Irish and Scottish settlers, the town took the name Blandford in honor of the boat that brought the governor of Massachusetts to the new world.
The remains of the first settlers in town are buried in the cemetery off Route 23.
Since then, the town has obviously grown. The First Congregational Church of Blandford, dubbed "the white church" is now a historic gem that is used for weddings and celebrations.
Cara Letendre, Blandford Town Selectwoman, said keeping the saving the towns past is important.
"Trying to maintain the Norman Rockwell small-town feel with a different safety vibe these days," said Letendre.
Letendre said as a youngster in town, she'd travel with a pack of kids, and said the town is working to provide opportunities for kids to have fun.
"We have been putting a skating rink in town. It's so nice to see kids skating after school. making sure there are things to do way out here in the hills.
The first town liquor license to serve was just granted to Ski Blandford, but the real question on everyone's mind is what's the status on Ski Blandford?
"We have our ski area reopening this year. Butternut bought it and that's really awesome and they are going to do some great stuff there," said Ron Crozier with Ski Blandford.
"We are really excited about that. The town has been good to us, we would like to pay them back, get this business open and running and profitable," Crozier noted.
A series of setbacks last year ultimately caused Ski Blandford to cancel the season.
"I'm not going to put my kids on it so I'm not going to put my guests on it," Crozier added.
"A lot of our guests will be coming from the Westfield, Springfield area. City life gets them out of the city for a day and they can enoy the mountain, the scenery," Crozier continued.
With 450 of vertical and multiple trails to ski, Blandford is eager to open for the season.
"Everytime I looked at the trails, I find another knook and cranny to go skiing in. We hope to get some natural snow so we can open up where the snow guns don't cover. A lot of fun terrain, a lot of excitement, the staff is eager to get going as well," Crozier concluded.
