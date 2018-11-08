CUMMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our journey in the valley visiting ten towns in ten days, this time in Cummington.
With the rolling hills and flowing streams, Cummington seems like it was carved by an artist's hands, and is likely a reason artists past and present have fallen in love with the area.
"That's always been my aim to move to some place with space because it's more inviting for this type of work," said Eric Smith of E.M. Smith Pottery.
Smith has been making pottery for 25 years and found a home in town.
"We drove all around New England and settled on here," Smith added.
Smith describes his pottery as functional works of art.
"I don't want them necessarily to be just sitting on a shelf taking up space," Smith noted.
Though Cummington is a hilltown, it's location is still reaches a great audience.
"Your proximity to the valley and all the cultural stuff going on there, the five colleges, it's those people that support the arts. It's far enough out but close enough where you feel connected," said Smith.
William Cullen Bryant, longtime editor of the New York Evening Post and world renowned poet called Cummington home.
"He was a man of learning and of literature but he was also a hilltowner. He cam back later in life to spend his summers here because of the fond memories he had from his childhood," said Thomas Por.
Even though Bryant traveled the world from Europe to the Middle East, and all around the United States, he still loved Cummington.
"He really did come back here because he thought this place was as special as any other he'd visited in his lifetime. A lot of the imagery was evoked by experiences and emotions he had here at the homestead right on this spot. That was very much part of the imagery that made him the famous poet he was," Por continued.
As you walk into the Bryant homestead, it's not hard to imagine Bryant sitting at his desk, looking at his window, and becoming inspired.
"People come to appreciate nature, come to apreciate the landscape, what lives in it, and become a part of it. That's the kind of feeling you get when you grow up as a hilltowner," said Por.
