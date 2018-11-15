GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A small town in the Berkshires holds a lot of history.
"Call Me Ishmael" is one of the most famous first lines in American literature.
After traveling the seas for a few years, Moby Dick's author, Herman Mellville moved to the Berkshires for its natural beauty.
The rocky terrain and expansive views became a quiet place for deep thinking, a place that Mellville fell in love with.
In fact, after a meeting with fellow author Nathaniel Hawthorne, Mellville is said to have written his most famous work while on monument mountain. In 1851, Moby Dick was published to little fanfair or acclaim.
The landscape of the Berkshires was carved thousands of years ago and is interwoven into many aspects of life in Great Barrington.
The Applachain trail stretching from Georgia to Maine meanders through the town.
"Great Barrington is a really beautiful place. The Berkshires are lovely, very picturesque. Beautiful lakes, river, mountains, a little bit of everything here," said Dillon Mahon.
Mahon is part of Ski Butternut, a resort that uses the terrain to its advantage.
"Twenty-two trails, 100 percent snowmaking, a thousand feet of vertical, and great learn to ski program lessons for people of all ages and abilities," Mahon noted.
Ski Butternut is proud of their family atmosphere.
"We are all passionate skiers. It's our passion to share with other people. It's really rewarding for us to watch our friends and family and general public come here and learn to ski," Mahon continued.
Butternut has grown with Great Barrington.
"People know Butternut for Great Barrington, and Great Barrington for Butternut," Mahon added.
Local resataurant owner Gary Happ is happy to call Great Barrington home.
"Great Barrington is a great little community. It was in 2012 by Smithsonian magazine, voted the best small town in America," said Happ.
What keeps the town beautiful is important to the Barrington Brewery.
"From the day we opened in 1995, we have always been conscience of our impact on the environment, our footprint," Happ added.
Excerising environmental stewardship led the brewery to install a solar field in a field nearby.
"Now we are making 90 percent of our electricity with the sun. East of the Mississippi, only a handful of breweries that do this. If you come and have a meal, you're going to get some great beer made right here in a responsible way," Happ noted.
Great Barrington is truly a place for everyone.
"Downtown is a great little vibrant downtown, fun place to visit. If people are thinking about a trip, come over in South county. Take a hike, have a beer, have fun," Happ continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.