BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northeastern University dismissed 11 first-year students after they were discovered together in a room at the Westin Hotel in Boston on Wednesday night in violation of university and public health protocols that prohibit crowded gatherings, the university said in a statement.
The students and their parents were notified Friday that they had to leave the Westin within 24 hours, but before departing, they were required to get a COVID-19 test on campus with understanding that anyone who tested positive would be moved to wellness housing at the university until they receiver to prevent spreading the virus, according to the statement.
The students were also told they are no longer part of the school community for the fall semester. They have the right to contest the dismissal in an expedited hearing.
All of the students were enrolled in an international experience program called N.U.in for first-year students that was modified for the pandemic and now includes Boston locations, the statement said.
“Testing negative for COVID-19 is not enough,”said Madeleine Estabrook, senior vice chancellor for student affairs at Northeastern. “We must practice all of the public health guidelines in order to keep ourselves and the community healthy. Together, we can keep each other safe, but it will require everyone’s consistent cooperation.”
The gathering was discovered Wednesday night by two N.U.in staff members, who were on-call and making rounds of the building, according to the statement.
Tuition and payments by the students will not be refunded, the statement said.
