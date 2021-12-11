SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – 11 people are without a place to live after an early morning house fire on Bowdoin Street in Springfield Saturday morning.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad told Western Mass News that the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction.
Those displaced are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
