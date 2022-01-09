SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Mill Street.
No injuries have been reported.
According to Springfield Fire Department spokesperson Drew Piemonte, 11 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
