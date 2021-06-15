CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This is an update to a story we covered over the weekend in Chicopee. Western Mass News learning today that 11 people were displaced in the house fire on Chicopee Street Sunday.
Firefighters were on scene battling the house fire late in the afternoon.
When Western Mass News first arrived we could see heavy, heavy smoke pouring out of the roof and thick black smoke coming out of the back of the house.
We were told by fire crews on scene this was a 2 Alarm Fire. The house is a multi-family home.
Western Mass News learning today the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Thankfully, no injuries were reported Sunday to the residents or firefighters.
According to Chicopee Fire Lieutenant, Katie Collins-Kalbaugh, the fire was on the 3rd floor. She also confirms 11 people were displaced as a result.
"The fire was contained to the third floor. There was some water damage to the other floors," she says.
At this time the fire is not being considered suspicious. Fire officials have yet to determine what caused the fire to start, but they are continuing to investigate.
Both the Chicopee Fire Department as well as the State Fire Marshal's Office are a part of this investigation.
Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh believes 4 of the occupants displaced, were children. She says everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.
We're also learning today there were some cats and a guinea pig that were rescued by firefighters.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. When more details become available we'll pass this information along.
