WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twelve people are without a place to live after a fire in Westfield early Thursday morning.
According to Westfield fire officials, crews were called to a two-family home located at 52 Orange Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fire that is believed to have started in the attic.
Eleven birds and two geckos were rescued from the home and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is now assisting those displaced.
As of 5 a.m., fire crews were still on scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while they work to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
