HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An apartment building at 112 West Street in Holyoke partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon.
The Holyoke Police and Fire Department were called to the scene at 2 p.m. Sunday after reports that the backside of an apartment building partially collapsed on the right-hand side.
There are now 12 residents displaced from 108-114 West St, who are receiving housing from the building commissioner. 116 West residents are able to return. The building was determined to be too hazardous for the tenants to return.
The spokesperson for the Holyoke Fire Department, Captain Kevin Cavagnac, told Western Mass News that West St. is temporarily closed between East Dwight and Mosher Street.
Cpt. Cavagnac also said there are no reported injuries at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
