SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- On Sumner Avenue, Police patrols were out in force for about five hours Thursday.
All of this, part of a broader plan to address the growing problem of deadly crashes in Springfield.
Springfield Police worked with State Police to let people know they’re out there. in total, 124 tickets were distributed.
This, as seven fatal crashes in just over a month are under investigation in the city. The latest, a 16-year-old hit and killed by a school bus Wednesday on state street, near the scenes of two earlier fatal accidents all since the start of November.
Police began intensified traffic enforcement on particular streets in response.
“The idea is to let drivers know ahead of time that officers are going to be out there. They’re going to be enforcing these tickets. There are no warnings. They’re going to be giving out citations," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
That is not the only effort that is underway. On Tuesday, the city of Springfield announced an improvement safety project on State Street.
It includes a raised crosswalk on state street, hoping to have it in place by early summer 2022. The plan also features roadway narrowing and increased lighting in the area. And in early March, temporary speed signs will be going up.
We asked Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh what more can be done to help prevent fatal crashes.
“On the Police side, we need enforcement and we need the courts to back us up. When tickets are handed out the clerks or the judges need to uphold them. So drivers feel some sense of responsibility and there’s some accountability on their end when they have traffic violations,” said Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh,
Two local state legislators are also pressing the state for extra funding to allow more Springfield Police officers to be out on the streets.
