BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's an exciting day in Boston, Massachusetts as Marathon Monday has made its return!
The 125th Boston Marathon kicked off around 8 a.m. starting with the Men's and Women's Wheelchair, then the Handcycle & Duo Participants, followed by the Professional Men's and Women's races.
The kick off this year was one hour earlier than past years. Additionally, in 2021 there is a rolling start time for the first time in race history.
Western Mass News was at the starting line this morning before 5 a.m. to see what was going on!
We have a crew at the finish line as well!
Runners have come from all over to be at this in-person race today.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel in 2020. Instead a 10-day virtual experience was held.
The Boston Marathon which is normally in April, was pushed to October this year by officials with the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) due to state restrictions that were still in place.
At the time, road races were prohibited in Massachusetts because the state had not yet reached Phase 4 of its reopening plan.
Now, months later the Boson Marathon is being held in-person again as people lined the race route to cheer on the runners.
There is also a virtual race option as well.
In all the course runs 26.2-miles and with the Boston Marathon already hours in, some runners have already finished!
Watch Western Mass News for all the latest details. We will have complete coverage starting at Noon on ABC40. Tune in!
