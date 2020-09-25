AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst health officials released data that shows a cluster of 13 students who live off-campus that tested positive for COVID-19.
All socialized and many attended a party together, according to UMass Spokesman Ed Blaguszewski in a statement.
“The case investigation is on-going, and close contacts are being notified to get tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine. All students are being supported in their needs. The university is working closely with the town of Amherst public health officials to monitor the matter,” the statement said.
Jeff Hescock, executive director of Environmental Health and Safety, said the cluster highlights a need for adherence to public health practices, which includes face coverings, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings, according to the statement.
“We want to emphasize that all students living in the Amherst area should come in for asymptomatic testing at the Mullins Center twice a week," Hescock said, according to the statement. “Testing, while extremely important, tells us whether someone is infected, but does not protect a person from becoming infected. Good public health practices are critical to the success of preventing COVID transmission.”
UMass Amherst has conducted more than 52,000 tests since Aug. 6, according to the statement, including about 30,000 tests in the off-campus student population living in the town.
