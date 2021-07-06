PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Pittsfield, Massachusetts need your help in finding this missing teenager.
Take a close look at her picture.
This is 13-year-old, Jordan Wright. She is described as having brown eyes, and brown/black hair.
If you have any information on Jordan's whereabouts, please reach out to the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.