HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to reports of extensive weather damage at the apartment blocks of 176 & 151 West Street in Holyoke.
When Holyoke Police and Fire Department arrived on scene they found that an entire roof of one of the apartment buildings was carried off and collapsed on the street below.
This resulted in multiple parked cars to be crushed from the impact and raining bricks to fall throughout both streets and sidewalks.
There was a total of 47 apartments affected by this damage with over 141 residents displaced.
The City of Holyoke and the Red Cross are assisting with the property's management company to help with their residents.
There were two minor injuries reported from the incident with both being transported to the nearest hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.