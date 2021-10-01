SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Health has provided an update on their Covid-19 vaccination mandate that goes into effect today.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News Friday afternoon, Baystate Health reports of their nearly 13,000 employees, there are 145 who are currently not in compliance with their vaccine mandate policy.
"..99% (12,593) of employees (are) in compliance," Baystate Health says.
We're told the employees who are not in compliance have been placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Baystate Health noting, "...(they) will have two weeks to get vaccinated if they wish to continue their employment."
Now, any staff members who are partially vaccinated are being allowed to continue to work.
"..(they) must get their second dose as soon as they are eligible to stay in compliance with the policy," Baystate Health noted in their statement.
President & CEO of Baystate Health, Dr. Mark Keroack says the safety and efficacy of rigorously tested, FDA approved or authorized vaccines in preventing serious illness and death ..is "clear."
"I have had to weigh the pain of what will be workers losing their jobs against my personal responsibility to provide the safest environment for patients, which is best assured by a remarkably safe and effective vaccine," Dr. Keroack says.
According to Baystate Health, they have been working with employees concerned about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
"Baystate Health over the last several months has conducted an extensive and respectful process for concerned employees to answer all questions related to the vaccine, provide emotional support in decision making, ensure that vaccines are easy to obtain, and address special concerns or requests for exemptions," the statement reads.
Baystate Health reports they serve over 800,000 people throughout western Massachusetts and in addition to the Covid-19 vaccine requirement, they already mandate employees be vaccinated from other viruses including measles, mumps, rubella and influenza.
