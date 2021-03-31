SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 15 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were thrown away after an ingredient mix-up in a Baltimore production facility.

But Massachusetts officials said they haven't been told this will impact the Bay state.

This situation comes just hours after Governor Charlie Baker said the state will be getting more than 100,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and local officials anxiously await word of when they can open their new vaccination sites.

“Here in Massachusetts that will be definitely more than 100,000 doses of J&J vaccine, and I can't tell you how important that is,” Baker said.

Hours after Baker announced the state will be getting more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, 15 million doses were thrown out in a Baltimore production facility because of an ingredient mix-up.

The state’s COVID-19 command center said they haven't received any notice of a delay in shipment. They said in part, “This news does not impact current appointments or allocations for any sites statewide.”

But with 383,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine heading to Massachusetts this week, officials leading the Big E Fairgrounds vaccination site are hoping for a part of the share.

“Once we have information, our appointments will open the Wednesday before we open,” West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said.

Reichelt said he's expecting more information from the state on Thursday that may decide if they can open as early as next week.

“Our clinic is ready to run. It’s just dependent on getting the doses from the feds and the state,” Reichelt explained.

With doses for the Big E Fairgrounds site on the horizon, some say this is exactly what western Mass. needs.

“I think it’s great. I also work in a hospital so there’s a lot of people that still haven’t figured out a way to get the vaccination,” Springfield resident Tempest Henry said.

But others said local officials should focus more on the hardest-hit communities.

“We all know people of color suffered the most from the pandemic. Our rates of death were higher than anybody else,” Springfield resident Trevi Hall said.

All current shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines were produced in the Netherlands, but the Baltimore plant was supposed to be the main supplier of U.S. doses over the next few months. Now their shipments have temporarily been halted.