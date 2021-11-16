NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fifteen people are without a place to stay after an overnight fire in Northampton Tuesday.
According to Northampton Fire Rescue Chief Jon Davine, the Northampton Public Safety Complex received an automatic alert of the fire at 25 Graves Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.
Minutes later a resident called 9-1-1 to report a fire in the building. Officials say first arriving companies found heavy flames on the second floor coming out of one window.
Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire to one room. Officials say one firefighter sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and officials are now working on finding alternate housing for the temporarily displaced residents.
No injuries were reported among the residents.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest details on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.