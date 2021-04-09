SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Though people are getting vaccinated every day, COVID-19 cases are still going up. Fifteen western Massachusetts communities are now ‘red’ on the state’s map of high-risk communities.
This marks the first week in quite some time that the state has displayed this data in an interactive map form. What determines a ‘red’ community differs by the town’s population, but it is clear across the Commonwealth that cases are going up
“I wear my mask even though I’ve been vaccinated and I socially distance when I go shopping,” said Joanne Pirog of West Springfield.
Pirog lives in West Springfield, a high-risk community for COVID-19, but on Friday morning, she was walking her dog in another high-risk community, Chicopee.
While she is fully vaccinated, Priog noted, “it does aggravate me when I see people running around without masks on.
Here is the state’s list of the western Massachusetts communities in the red, considered high-risk for COVID-19. Very few Hampshire County towns are on the list, with the clusters mostly in Hampden County.
- Adams
- Chicopee
- East Longmeadow
- Granby
- Hampden
- Holyoke
- Ludlow
- Monson
- Orange
- Palmer
- Southampton
- Springfield
- Ware
- West Springfield
- Williamstown
Of the list, several communities are home to colleges - an age group where public officials said they are seeing a rise in cases. However, other towns like East Longmeadow and West Springfield are new to the list this week.
Public health officials are urging people to keep up with mask wearing and social distancing and they are urging people to get vaccinated.
In Chicopee, officials announce two new COVID-19 vaccine locations - at Walmart and Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive.
State Rep. Joseph Wagner said in part, “I am pleased by the partnerships our state government has coordinated with the private sector to expand access to the western Massachusetts region”
Seventy-seven communities in total are in the red, up from 55 last week, but still considerably fewer than in mid-January when 229 cities and towns were considered high-risk for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.