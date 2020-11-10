WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Police are investigating after a teenager was hit by a car on Franklin Street Monday night.
Police say the 15-year-old victim suffered injuries to the head and arm and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.
No word on the seriousness of those injuries.
Police are expected to release more information later Tuesday morning.
This story has been corrected with a change to the victim's age. Western Mass News originally reported him as 16-years-old.
