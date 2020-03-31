SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple State Police troopers have been deployed to Springfield to help the Springfield Police Department with patrol shortages due to the coronavirus, quarantines.
Massachusetts State Police made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
"The mission of the State Police deployment is to provide immediate response to emergencies and calls for service in protection of lives and safety within its area of responsibility, as well as to assist at critical incidents and with protection of property," says representative, David Procopio.
Troopers deployed into the City of Springfield have been re-assigned from other various positions within the Department and we're told this 'will last indefinitely.'
These 16 Troopers will be working around the clock and many of them are already familiar with the city.
“The majority of the Troopers coming already have knowledge of our city either having worked here or through our C3 or Gaming Enforcement Units and I anticipate seamless cooperation," notes Procopio.
This is due to the coronavirus situation in Springfield.
“This addition will help augment and supplement our local police operations as we continue to initiate proactive measures to stay ahead of this ongoing COVID-19 situation. We’ve always had a great partnership between our SPD and State Police,” Procopio adds.
