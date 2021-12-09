SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a school bus in Springfield Wednesday.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the pedestrian vs. bus crash happened in the area of State and Dwight Streets around 2:45 p.m.
The girl was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
(3) comments
HIS name was Alex Medina. Please don’t refer to him as a female, as he identified as a male
This was my friend, and he was a BOY. Please stop referring to him as a female, he identifies as a male.
so it wasnt a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident
