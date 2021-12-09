Some Springfield roads are closed as police investigate a crash between a school bus and a pedestrian.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a school bus in Springfield Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the pedestrian vs. bus crash happened in the area of State and Dwight Streets around 2:45 p.m.

The girl was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

kml110204
kml110204

HIS name was Alex Medina. Please don’t refer to him as a female, as he identified as a male

Report Add Reply
Autumn.x04
Autumn.x04

This was my friend, and he was a BOY. Please stop referring to him as a female, he identifies as a male.

Report Add Reply
angrybananapeel
angrybananapeel

so it wasnt a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.