SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police said the pedestrian hit by a school bus on State Street Wednesday afternoon, a 16-year-old girl, was killed.
That teen’s name has not yet been released. Western Mass News spoke to one witness who saw the accident. She said she is still shaken up from what happened yesterday on State Street.
"The bus was literally right next to me," said witness Casandra Rodriguez.
Flowers placed on the corner of State Street and Dwight Street in Springfield on Thursday evening. Community members remember a 16-year-old girl who was tragically hit and killed by a school bus Wednesday afternoon.
The teen’s name has not yet been released.
One witness spoke exclusively to Western Mass News saying she saw the girl crossing the intersection, but before she made it to the curb, the light turned green and the bus drove forward.
"It was something really impacting a really hard moment," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said she hasn’t been able to sleep since, thinking about the accident and imagining the pain the girl’s family is going through.
"I went to bed at two in the morning, I woke up at four in the morning, I just couldn’t," said Rodriguez.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was on scene shortly after the accident. He told Western Mass News that as a father himself, it was an emotional scene.
"I have two daughters they’re older but it makes you think of your own family," said Mayor Sarno.
While the cause of the crash is still unknown, Springfield police have been increasing patrols to catch speeders and distracted drivers after a recent uptick in fatal crashes.
"We’ve issued hundreds and hundreds of violations and citations," said Sarno.
Rodriguez said more has to be done to keep people safe.
"I know cars come and go all the time a lot of people got killed in car accidents I just want to say bus drivers need to pay more attention to their surroundings," said Rodriguez.
We did reach out to the First Student Bus Company and they said the driver has been removed from service pending the outcome of the investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.