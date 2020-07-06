MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An 18-year-old Montague man has been arraigned on Murder charges in connection with a stabbing on Randall Road Friday.
Elijah Michonski pleaded Not Guilty Monday and is being held without bail, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office confirms.
41-year-old, Nicholas Weir died following the stabbing incident that took place Friday, July 3 in Montague.
39-year-old, Teresa Weir, the second victim, remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, we're told.
Michonski is Teresa Weir's nephew.
He was arraigned remotely in Greenfield District Court Monday after being taken into custody.
"Michonski is alleged to have forced his way into the Weirs’ residence last Friday evening, after which he stabbed the victims with two knives. He allegedly then stole their car and fled from the scene, but was apprehended in a neighboring town a short while later," notes the NWDA's Office spokesperson, Mary Carey.
Michonski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Besides the Murder charge, he also faces 2 counts of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (knife), 2 counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, 2 counts of Home Invasion, Breaking and Entering Daytime with Intent to Commit a Felony, and Motor Vehicle Larceny.
The Montague Police Department, Mass. State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services are investigating this incident.
Michonski is scheduled to return to court the end of August for a pretrial conference.
