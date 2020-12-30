SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police report they've made an arrest following an investigation and discovery of two loaded guns reportedly stolen out of Georgia.
18-year-old, Dwayne Johnson, from Springfield, is facing multiple charges.
He was taken into custody Tuesday night.
"Narcotics Detectives have been conducting an investigation into the illegal possession of firearms by Dwayne Johnson for the past few weeks," explained Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department.
He confirms Johnson was spotted Tuesday night around 8:45 p.m. leaving a home on Dawes St. 'with two objects in his jacket pockets.'
When officers went to detain him, we're told he began to run away.
"After a short foot pursuit, Detectives were able to take Mr. Johnson into custody and located two loaded firearms a short distance away. Both firearms were reported stolen out of Georgia," says Walsh.
Johnson has been charged with the following:
• Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (2 Counts)
• Carrying a Firearm without a License (2 Counts)
• Improper Storage of a Firearm (2 Counts)
• Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200 (2 Counts)
Further details about his arrest were not been released.
